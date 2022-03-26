Just Hrithik Roshan And Rumoured Girlfriend Saba Azad Exchanging Love-Filled Notes

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad (Courtesy: rajeshroshan24

Highlights Hrithik Roshan has shared a note for Saba Azad

The two are rumoured to be dating each other

Saba Azad called Hrithik Roshan "cute"

Love is in the air for Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad. Recently, fans witnessed a social media exchange between the two, which has sparked relationship rumours. Today, Saba Azad shared glimpses from the soundcheck before her show in Pune and Hrithik reposted it and across it, he wrote, "Kill it, you insanely amazing woman. Wish I was there for this one!" Saba Azad reshared Hrithik's note and in reply to his message, she wrote, "Wish you were here too my cute :) @hrithikroshan." For the unversed, Saba Azad is part of the band Madboy Mink with Imaad Shah and often shares photos and videos from their stage shows.

Check out the message exchange between Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad:

Not just with Hrithik Roshan, his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad, is also close to his family. Once, she spent a Sunday with his family, and the photos were shared by Hrithik's uncle Rajesh Roshan. In the photos, Saba Azad was seen chilling with the Roshans. Rajesh Roshan had captioned the photo as "Happiness is always around.. especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunch time." Hrithik had replied, "Hahaha true that chacha!! And you are the most fun." Saba Azad had commented, "Bestest Sunday."

Check out the photos:

In February, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were clicked by the paparazzi when they were leaving a restaurant after dinner and soon started their relationship rumours. Neither Hrithik nor Saba has commented on the rumours but their social media exchange often leaves fans excited.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan. He also has Fighter with Deepika Padukone.