Saba Azad Was Feeling 'Homesick,' So Rumoured Boyfriend Hrithik Roshan's Family Did This

Saba with the Roshans. (courtesy: rajeshroshan24)

Highlights Saba also spent a Sunday with Hrithik's family last month

Saba and Hrithik are frequently pictured together

They reportedly met on Twitter

Actor-singer Saba Azad, who often finds herself on the trends list, courtesy her rumoured relationship with Hrithik Roshan, shared a picture of a special meal that she had and not just any meal, it was especially sent to her by Hrithik Roshan's family members. Saba shared a picture on her Instagram story and she captioned it: "When you are homesick but have the bestest hoomans ever feeding you." In her Instagram story, Saba tagged Hrithik's aunt Kanchan Roshan (Rajesh Rioshan's wife), Hrithik's cousin Pashmina Roshan and his niece Suranika (daughter of Hrithik's sister Sunaina Roshan).

This is what Saba Azad posted:

Screenshot of Saba Azad's Instagram story.

Saba spent some quality time with Hrithik Roshan's family last month. Hrithik's uncle and music composer Rajesh Roshan posted a picture from the fam-jam and he wrote: "Happiness is always around... Especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunch time."

Last month, Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife and interior decorator Sussanne Khan attended Saba's gig in Mumbai and she shared a picture from it on her Instagram stories and she wrote: "What an amazing eve! You are super cool and supremely talented." Later, Saba thanked Sussanne in an Instagram story, where she wrote: "Thanks my Suzie. So happy you were there last night." The duo trended big time for their Instagram exchange.

Besides being and actor, Saba Azad is also a singer. She has featured in films likeDil Kabaddi and the 2011 movie Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. She was also a part of the Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq. She is currently seen in the web series Rocket Boys. She was previously dating Imaad Shah.

Hrithik Roshan was previously married to Sussanne Khan. They got divorced in 2014. They are parents to sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.