Hrithik Roshan Turns Cheerleader For Rumoured Girlfriend Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan for Saba Azad (Courtesy: hrithikroshan)

Highlights Hrithik Roshan gives a shoutout to Saba Azad

The two are reportedly dating each other

"Kill it you guys," wrote Hrithik

Hrithik Roshan is seldom off the headlines. When the actor isn't slaying us with his killer looks, he is grabbing attention with the social media updates. This time, Hrithik has made it to the headlines because of his rumoured girlfriend, actress Saba Azad. While the rumours of their relationship are in the air, Hrithik has given a shoutout to Saba Azad through Instagram Stories. He shared a poster just before Saba Azad's music gig in Pune. Hrithik wrote, "Madboy/Mink at One8 Commune tonight. Come through Pune." Then he added, "Kill it you guys" with a punching fist emoji.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's rumoured relationship caught our attention after they were seen walking hand in hand through the eateries of Mumbai quite a few times. We were intrigued by the presence of a "mystery woman" in Hrithik's life. But soon, we got to know that it was Saba Azad, who was accompanying the actor to different places. Photos from their dinner dates soon went viral. A report by the Bombay Times has suggested how the two met on social media.

The weekends have been a fun-filled time for Hrithik Roshan. After having a blast at Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding, Hrithik dropped at his uncle and music composer Rajesh Roshan's house. Guess who accompanied him on this visit? A family photo released on social media shows that Saba Azad was a part of the fam jam. Rajesh Roshan captioned it, "Happiness is always around... Especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunchtime." Hrithik reacted with his comment, "Hahaha true that chacha. And, you are the most fun." Saba Azad wrote, "Bestest Sunday."

ICYMI, Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan has also attended one of Saba's gigs. Sussanne posted Saba Azad's photo from the music event and wrote, "What an amazing evening. You are super cool and supremely talented." Saba Azad thanked Sussanne through Instagram Stories, where she wrote: "Thanks, my Suzie. So happy you were there last night."

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the film War. He will be next seen in the high-octane action drama Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone.