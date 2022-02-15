Hrithik Roshan's Rumoured Girlfriend Saba Azad Found A Cheerleader In Sussanne Khan

Saba Azad shared this picture from her performance. (courtesy: sabazad)

Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend and actor-musician Saba Azad got a huge shout out from the actor's ex wife and interior decorator Sussanne Khan. Sussanne recently attended Saba's gig in Mumbai and she shared a picture from it on her Instagram stories and she wrote: "What an amazing eve! You are super cool and supremely talented." Later, Saba thanked Sussanne in an Instagram story, where she wrote: "Thanks my Suzie. So happy you were there last night." Rumours about Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad dating surfaced after the actors were pictured walking hand-in-hand at a Mumbai eatery twice within a week.

Meanwhile, Sussanne Khan is said to be dating actor Arslan Goni currently. Hrithik Roshan married to interior decorator Sussanne Khan in the year 2000 and they got divorced in 2014. They are parents to sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Saba Azad has starred in films like Dil Kabaddi and the 2011 movie Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. She was also a part of the Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq. She is currently seen in the web series Rocket Boys, which is streaming on SonyLIV.

In terms of work, Hrithik Roshan, on his birthday last year, announced his new project, a high-octane action film co-starring Deepika Padukone, which is titled Fighter. The film will be directed by Siddharth Anand. More details about the film are awaited. He was last seen in the blockbuster hit War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The same year, he also starred in the film Super 30, which released in 2019.

The actor will also star in Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan. He shared a picture of his first look from the film on his birthday this year.