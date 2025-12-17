Sussanne Khan Remembers Mother Zarine 40 Days After Her Death: "Miss You All The Time"

Sussanne Khan took to social media to share a heartwarming video in memory of her mother, Zarine Khan, who died on November 7. Zarine, the wife of veteran actor Sanjay Khan and a renowned interior designer, had been battling age-related health issues for some time.

Sussanne Khan Remembers Mother Zarine Khan In Emotional Post

In her tribute, Sussanne posted a video montage featuring sweet moments with her mother. Alongside the video, she wrote an emotional note that began, "My Mummsy Angel.. Everything stops when I think of your face... today your soul is 40 days away from us... to our most Spectacular MotherShip... I am blessed coz you chose me to be yours..."

She added, "I remain yours in every way everyday.... Miss you all the time... and in between that too. Your forever baby girl, Suzi. P.S. Let's dance together in my dreams through life's every struggle. I know I will overcome coz of you." Take a look at the video here:

About Zarine Khan

Zarine Khan was admired not only for her brief on-screen appearance in the 1963 film Tere Ghar Ke Samne opposite Dev Anand but also for her success as an entrepreneur and designer. She married Sanjay Khan in 1966 after meeting him in the early '60s.

She is survived by her husband, Sanjay Khan; daughters Sussanne, Farah, and Simone Arora; and son Zayed Khan. The couple had celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary earlier this year in April.



