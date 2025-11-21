Sussanne Khan Remembers Mother Zarine Khan In A New Emotional Post: "I Dedicate The Rest Of My Existence To Being More Like You"

Zarine Khan passed away on November 7 at the age of 81. Her daughter, Sussanne Khan, has been sharing heartfelt posts on social media since then, commemorating her mother and best friend. Earlier today, she posted another reel featuring a compilation of photographs with her mother.

Sussanne revealed how she senses her mother's presence in everyone around her, including herself.

About The Post

The fashion designer further dedicated the remainder of her life to becoming a little more like her mother, every single day.

The caption read: "Beyond the silence... I hear your voice in my thoughts. I feel your love in Farah, Simone, Malaika, and Zayed's embrace; I hear your wisdom in my Hrehaan's ideas; I see your excellence in Hridaan's art; I see your strength in Papa's eyes. You are here in me and in all of us... We will keep the brilliance of your heart illuminated in every action and every deed (sic).'"

She continued, "I dedicate the rest of my existence to being a little more like you every single day. You are my Saint and my MotherPower, and I promise to make you very proud of me-a little more each day. (Yellow heart and praying hands emojis)."

"P.S. I am sure Jannat is now even more beautiful, as you must be embellishing everything so meticulously. God, put your smile upon my face (Yellow heart and praying hands emojis)," concluded Sussanne.

About Zarine Khan

Zarine Khan died following age-related ailments, having battled health issues for some time.

Zarine Khan, who met Sanjay Khan in the 1960s, married him in 1966. She appeared in the 1963 Hindi film Tere Ghar Ke Samne opposite Dev Anand, but was best known for her off-screen work as a successful interior designer and entrepreneur.

Zarine is survived by her husband, Sanjay; daughters Sussanne, Farah, Simone Arora; and son Zayed. Zarine and Sanjay Khan celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary in April this year.

ALSO READ | Sussanne Khan Mourns The Loss Of Mother Zarine Khan: "Heaven Is So Lucky To Have You"