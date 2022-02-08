Here's What Caught Hrithik Roshan's Attention In Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan's Workout Post

Sussanne Khan in a still from the video. (courtesy: suzkr)

Interior decorator Sussanne Khan, who often shares posts from her workout diaries on Instagram, added another one, which she captioned: "Monday dumbell circuit... Done." She added the hashtags #guettapen,#chasingendorphins and #stadiumgoods. In the comments section, her ex husband and actor Hrithik Roshan dropped this comment: "Haha I like the shorts." Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan got married in the year 2000 and they got divorced in 2014. They are parents to sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Sussanne Khan is said to be dating actor Arslan Goni currently, while actor-musician Saba Azad is Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend. Hrithik Roshan and Saba were pictured together at a Mumbai eatery twice within a week.

In terms of work, Hrithik Roshan, on his birthday last year, announced his new project, a high-octane action film co-starring Deepika Padukone, which is titled Fighter. The film will be directed by Siddharth Anand. More details about the film are awaited. He was last seen in the blockbuster hit War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The same year, he also starred in the film Super 30, which released in 2019.

The actor will also star in Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan. He shared a picture of his first look from the film on his birthday this year.