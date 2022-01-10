Vikram Vedha : On Hrithik Roshan's Birthday, His First Look From New Film

Hrithik Roshan posted this. (Image courtesy: hrithikroshan)

Hrithik Roshan turned 48-years-old today. To treat his fans with a special birthday present, the actor shared the first look from his upcoming film Vikram Vedha on his Instagram handle where he will be seen playing the character, 'Vedha'. Vikram Vedha is a neo-noir action thriller film. The film is set to release on September 30 in cinemas. The cast of the film includes Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in lead roles. Hrithik Roshan made his Bollywood debut with Kaho Naa.. Pyaar Hai in 2000. In terms of work, Hrithik will be next seen in Vikram Vedha.

Announcing the news on their official account, T-Series shared a tweet and wrote, "Here's wishing Hrithik Roshan a very happy birthday! Delighted to present the first look of Vedha in #VikramVedha. Hitting the cinemas worldwide on 30th September 2022."

Vikram Vedha is the remake of a Tamil hit film, named after the same. It featured Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan in lead role. It is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and S Sashikanth. The film is a remake of the Indian myth Vikram aur Betaal, the storyline of the film revolves around a police officer named Vikram which is played by Saif Ali Khan, who plans to kill an equally tough gangster (Hrithik Roshan). Vikram Vedha is co-directed by Gayatri and Pushkar. The film is backed by T-Series Films, Gulshan Kumar and Reliance Entertainment in support with YNOT Studios Production and Friday Filmworks.