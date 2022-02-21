Hrithik's Rumoured Girlfriend Saba Azad Spent Her Sunday With The Roshans. See Pic

Saba with Hrithik and his family. (courtesy: rajeshroshan24)

Hrithik Roshan spent the weekend with his family and friends. On Saturday, the actor was in Khandala for bestfriend Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding, which he attended with his parents Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan. A day later, he dropped by at uncle and music-composer Rajesh Roshan's and guess who accompanied him? His rumoured girlfriend and actor Saba Azad. Rajesh Roshan shared the pictures from the fam-jam and he wrote: "Happiness is always around... Especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunch time." Hrithik commented this on the post: "Hahaha true that chacha! And you are the most fun." Saba Azad wrote: "Bestest Sunday."

Besides Hrithik and Saba, the picture features Hridaan and Hrehaan Roshan, Pinkie Roshan, Kanchan Roshan, Pashmina Roshan, Suranika and Eshaan Roshan.

Rumours about Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad dating surfaced after the actors were pictured walking hand-in-hand at a Mumbai eatery twice within a week recently.

Saba Azad occupied a spot on the list of trends last week after Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife and interior decorator Sussanne Khan attended Saba's gig in Mumbai and she shared a picture from it on her Instagram stories and she wrote: "What an amazing eve! You are super cool and supremely talented." Later, Saba thanked Sussanne in an Instagram story, where she wrote: "Thanks my Suzie. So happy you were there last night."

Hrithik Roshan married interior decorator Sussanne Khan in the year 2000 and they got divorced in 2014. They are parents to sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Saba Azad, also a musician, is best-known for starring in films like Dil Kabaddi and the 2011 movie Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. She was also a part of the Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq. She is currently seen in the web series Rocket Boys, which is streaming on SonyLIV.