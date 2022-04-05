Holding Hands, Hrithik Roshan And Rumoured Girlfriend Saba Azad Make It Airport-Official

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad at the airport



There's Instagram-official and now there's airport-official. Actor Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad were spotted at Mumbai airport on Tuesday and given that they were hand-in-hand, we can presumably dispense with the 'rumoured.' The couple were pictured exiting the airport, she in a cropped top and comfy pants and he in a white t-shirt, jeans and cap. This is the latest in a series of appearances Hrithik and Saba have made this year; they also exchange affectionate and admiring messages on social media. All in all, we'll consider it a romance confirmed.

Here are pictures of Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad at the airport:

The Internet went into meltdown when Hrithik Roshan was spotted at dinner with a mystery woman in February. She was soon identified by fans as Saba Azad, an actress and singer. Saba and Hrithik's exchanges on social media have become increasingly revealing. Last month, she shared an Instagram Story of a picture of herself at sound check in Pune on which Hrithik had commented, "Kill it, you insanely amazing woman. Wish I was there for this one." Saba posted it with this caption: "Wish you were here too my cute."

Saba Azad has been known to spend Sunday lunch with Hrithik Roshan's family. This photo was shared by his uncle Rajesh Roshan with the caption: "Happiness is always around.. especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunch time." Saba commented, "Bestest Sunday."

Saba is also on good terms with Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan, with whom she also has conversations on Instagram.

Hrithik Roshan, last seen in 2019 film War, has Vikram Vedha coming up. He will soon begin filming Fighter with Deepika Padukone. Saba Azad sings as one half of the musical duo Madboy/Mink and has been in movies like Rocket Boys.