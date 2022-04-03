Hrithik Roshan Channels His 'Inner Vedha' In The Latest Post. Rumoured Girlfriend Saba Azad Says, 'Hello'

Hrithik Roshan. (courtesy: hrithikroshan)

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have become the talk of the town ever since they were spotted leaving a restaurant hand-in-hand. Speculations have been rife that the duo is dating and their social media interaction is adding fuel to the fire. Speaking of which, Hrithik, on Saturday, treated his fans with a drool-worthy picture on his Instagram handle. In the post, the actor can be seen sporting a beard look in an all-black look paired with sunnies. However, what caught our attention was his rumoured girlfriend Saba's flirtatious comment.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Hrithik Roshan captioned it as, "Channeling the inner Vedha." Soon after he dropped the post, his industry friends and fans bombarded the comment section. Among others, Saba also left a comment, which read, " Why hello" along with a black heart.

Recently, Hrithik Roshan turned cheerleader for his rumoured girlfriend and never missed a chance to leave a comment on her Instagram posts. Saba Azad had shared an Insta story, giving a glimpse from the soundcheck before her show in Pune. Resharing the post on his Instagram handle, Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Kill it, you insanely amazing woman. Wish I was there for this one!".

Talking aboutVikram Vedha, the story revolves around a tough police officer who sets out to kill an equally tough gangster. In the film, Hrithik will be sharing screen space with Saif Ali Khan. Helmed by Pushkar-Gayathri, the film will release on September 30, 2022.

Vikram Vedha is a remake of director Pushkar's 2017 Tamil film of the same name starring Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhvan.