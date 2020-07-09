Sushmita Sen's Brother Rajeev And Wife Charu Asopa Delete Pics Of Each Other On Insta Amid Separation Rumours

Rajeev Sen with Charu Asopa. (Image courtesy: rajeevsen9)

Highlights Rajeev and Charu got married on June 7 last year

The duo haven't shared any post featuring each other since April

The duo are reportedly living separately

Actress Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev and his wife Charu Asopa, amid their separation rumours, have deleted all pictures featuring each other on their Instagram profiles. The duo trended big time on social media last month after several media reports stated that the couple have been going through a rough patch currently and that they have been living separately for quite some time. However, Rajeev Sen slammed the reports that time in an interview with SpotboyE and said that they are living apart because of his work. Rajeev, who married Charu Asopa on June 7 last year and whose Instagram was filled with loved-up photos of his wife, has deleted pictures of them together from his feed. A quick trip to Charu's Instagram also shows that photos of Rajeev, even from their wedding album, have been deleted from her feed.

It has also been observed by the Internet that both Charu and Rajeev have unfollowed each other on Instagram and that they haven't shared any post featuring each other since April.

Earlier in June, several media portals like the Times of India and Pinkvilla stated in their reports that Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa have been living separately and haven't contacted each other for some time now. Times Of India quoted a source close to the couple as saying: "Charu and Rajeev had serious compatibility issues right from the beginning. Things finally came to a head and Rajeev left for Delhi. The two have not been in touch since then. While Charu has dropped his surname on social media, he has blocked her from all channels of communication."

However, reacting to the rumours, Rajeev had told SpotboyE: "Just because I am in Delhi for my work, people are thinking that we have had a fight and are no more together - what a funny world we live in."

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa got married in a civil ceremony on June 7 last year. Pictures from their dreamy wedding celebrations that took place in Goa are still visible on Sushmita Sen's feed. The actress' boyfriend Rohman Shawl can also be seen in those photographs.

Charu Asopa is a television actress who has worked in shows like Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo and Mere Angne Mein. Rajeev, on the other hand, is a model.