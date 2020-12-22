Sushmita Sen's Adorable Reaction To Boyfriend Rohman Shawl's New Song Maula

Rohman Shawl in a still from Maula. (Image courtesy: rohmanshawl)

Highlights Rohman Shawl shared the teaser of Maula on Tuesday evening

"Sushmita, can't thank you enough for standing by me 'my rock'," he wrote

"So proud of you!" the actress commented on Rohman Shawl's post

Rohman Shawl's debut song Maula will drop on the Internet on Wednesday and Sushmita Sen can't keep calm. The actress, who is currently vacationing in Dubai with her daughters Renee, Alisah and also reportedly with Rohman, is "proud" of her boyfriend, who features alongside Erica Jennifer Fernandes in the upcoming music video. After Rohman Shawl shared the teaser of the song on Tuesday evening, Sushmita Sen dropped this comment on his post: "OMG! Look at you babush! So proud of you! Beautiful song and a marvellous you! Ufff!" The actress also shared the teaser of Maula on her Instagram story and cheered for her boyfriend with these words: "So proud of you, Jaan."

Screenshot of Sushmita Sen's Instagram story.

Sharing the teaser, Rohman Shawl wrote that he agreed to feature in the music video because of Papon, who has sung the track, and also thanked Sushmita Sen for teaching him "how to be 'one's self' in front of the camera." The caption on his post read: "I have been a very big fan of your voice Papon and I couldn't be happier to feature in this video (actually the only reason I came on board). This has been a wonderful experience...A big thank you to my very talented co-stars Erica Jennifer Fernandes and Salman Shaikh. Song to be out soon! Sushmita Sen, can't thank you enough for standing by me 'my rock'.... for teaching me how to be 'one's self' in front of the camera. My two shaitaans Alisah and Renee for allowing me to do a romantic song. This one is for you Abbu, Mumma, didi and Ammaji."

Screenshot of Sushmita Sen's comment on Rohman Shawl's post.

Maula, directed by Shakti Hasija and composed by Goldie Sohel, will release on the Saregama YouTube channel at 12 pm on Wednesday.