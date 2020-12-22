Sushmita Sen And Daughters Renee And Alisah Share A Holiday Postcard From Dubai

Sushmita Sen shared this image. (courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Highlights Sushmita Sen is currently in Dubai

"My lifelines," Rohman Shawl commented on her post

"Glowing in the dark," she captioned the post

Sushmita Sen, who flew to Dubai for Christmas, shared a postcard-worthy picture of herself along with her daughters Renee and Alisah on her Instagram profile. In the picture, the trio can be seen happily posing together. Sushmita Sen captioned the post: "Glowing in the dark. Everything is possible as long as we celebrate hope.... Nothing can mask our happiness. A big warm and collective hug from my cubs and me to all you loveable souls who never gave up and didn't allow me to either! I love you guys. Thank you." In the comments section of Sushmita Sen's post, her boyfriend Rohman Shawl left a remark that read, "My lifelines."

Take a look at Sushmita Sen's post here

Sushmita Sen, who recently won the Best Actor in a Drama Series at the Filmfare OTT Awards for her performance in Aarya, shared a post from Dubai, in which she wrote: "This completes the comeback'. Thank you for giving Aarya... All the love and now this 'The Best Actor in a Drama Series Female' at the first ever 'Filmfare OTT Awards 2020. To my entire Aarya family, the black lady is ours tonight! What a beautiful gift on my father's birthday."

Sushmita Sen made her digital debut with the web-series Aarya, which is streaming on Disney+Hotstar. The show also featured Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher, Namit Das, Ankur Bhatia and Alexx ONell in pivotal roles. Speaking of her comeback, Sushmita Sen, in an interview told news agency PTI: "I don't think women today in India are bechari. If you want a show in the present time, you can't make something regressive and I, for one, will not work in that scenario. I can't work in something that is regressive, I never will."