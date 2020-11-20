Sushmita Sen, 45 And 'Proud,' Shares A Video From Her Birthday Tradition

Sushmita Sen shared this image. (courtesy suushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen's latest Instagram entry is giving us all sorts of goals. The actress, who celebrated her 45th birthday on Thursday, shared a video of herself working out with gymnastic rings. She shared the video and she wrote: "Am a proud 45." She added the hashtags #birthdaytradition, #corestrength #corebelief, #holdingpower and #unshakeable to her post. She wrote in her note: "You guys have been one of my greatest source of emotional strength for over 2 and a half decades and counting... Reminding me often, how big a blessing life is and just how endless are its potential! I want you to always remember, your unconditional love and kindness enriches my life and empowers me to be a better person. Keep spreading the goodness...Me and this world needs people like you. I love you guys."

The former beauty queen shared a glimpse of her birthday celebrations on social media and she wrote: "About last night. My Maa, Alisah and Renee brought in my birthday with this soaring feeling! It's good to know this is how old they think I am. Thank you for the avalanche of love, wishes and blessings you all have been showering on me...What a beautiful birthday I am having. I love you guys."

Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe in 1994. She made her Bollywood debut in the 1996 film Dastak. She has featured in films such as Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and No Problem. She recently made her comeback with the web-series Aarya, which is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.