Love, Actually - Rohman Shawl's Birthday Greeting For Girlfriend Sushmita Sen

Happy Birthday, Sushmita Sen. The actress, who turned 45 on Thursday, shared pictures from her birthday festivities on social media on Thursday evening ( more on that later). This is the story of how her boyfriend Rohman Shawl wished the actress on her birthday. Posting a loved-up picture with the birthday girl, he wrote:"Kuch na kahu toh adhoora sa reh jaega, kuch kahu to bhi pura na ho paega. Tu bemisaal hai, ye duniya ne maana hain !! Tu kya kamaal hain, ye maine tere pass aake jaana hain. Happy, happy, happy walaa Budday my Babushhhhhhhh." He added the hashtags #foreverwalalove, #shayari, #bithdaygirl, #loveofmylife and #birthdayshayari to his post.

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen thanked her mother, her daughters Renee and Alisah and wrote:"# Aboutlastnight. My Maa , Alisah and Renee brought in my birthday with this soaring feeling. It's good to know this is how old they think I am. Thank you for the avalanche of love, wishes and blessings you all have been showering on me... What a beautiful birthday I am having! I love you guys. #gratitude #birthdaygirl."

Sushmita Sen made her digital debut with the web-series Aarya, which is streaming on Disney+Hotstar. The show also featured Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher, Namit Das, Ankur Bhatia and Alexx ONell in pivotal roles. Speaking of her comeback, Sushmita Sen, in an interview told news agency PTI: "I don't think women today in India are bechari. If you want a show in the present time, you can't make something regressive and I, for one, will not work in that scenario. I can't work in something that is regressive, I never will."

The actress currently features as one of the judges in the TV reality show Fashion Superstar, alongside designer Manish Malhotra and comedian Mallika Dua. Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe in 1994. She made her Bollywood debut in the 1996 film Dastak. She has featured in films such as Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and No Problem.