Sushmita Sen, Who Met Rohman Shawl On Instagram, Opens Up About '15 Years Younger Kind Of Romance'

Sushmita Sen with Rohman Shawl (courtesy sushmitasen47)

Highlights "Me, him, my kids, we make a team," said Sushmita Sen

"It has been beautiful," she added

Sushmita and Rohman share an age difference of 15 years

Actress Sushmita Sen, who lives life on her own terms, is dating model Rohman Shawl, and often trends for their displays of affection on social media. In a recent interview with Zoom TV, the former beauty queen revealed that she met Rohman on Instagram. As per Zoom TV, Sushmita connected with Rohman after she spotted a message from him in her DMs a few years ago but at that time, didn't realise that it would turn out to be a "15 years younger kind of romance" for her. Sushmita, who just turned 45, opened up about dating someone with an age difference of 15 years and said: "I didn't know that he would turn out to be a very evolved person for someone 15 years younger. Shallows don't work for me, it has to have depth. It has been beautiful. Me, him, my kids, we make a team."

Sharing her views on companionship, the former Miss Universe added: "I am not one of those romantics who believe I need a man to complete me and I need this and that. I never felt like that in my life. Thank God for it because I believe only two-piece can make romance. Half and half don't make a romance."

Sushmita Sen is a single mom to daughters Renee and Alisah. While Renee is all set for her acting debut, Alisah is still in school. In Sushmita's Instagram posts, Rohman Shawl can often be seen joining Renee for her music sessions and also helping Alisah with her school studies.

Rohman Shawl began making appearances on Sushmita's Instagram sometime in 2018 - they also attended Diwali parties together for the first time that year. They had also trended a great deal after their trip to the Taj Mahal together that year. In November 2018, Sushmita Sen denied wedding rumours but confirmed she's dating Rohman in a post, writing: "Not getting married yet, Rohman'cing life absolutely."