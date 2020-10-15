Sushmita Sen And Rohman Shawl Were Asked When They Are Getting Married. They Said...

Sushmita Sen with Rohman Shawl. (courtesy sushmitasen47)

Highlights Rohman Shawl joined Sushmita Sen during the session

Sushmita Sen interacted with her fans on Instagram

The couple have been dating for over 2 years

Sushmita Sen, in a chatty mood, interacted with her fans in an Instagram live session on Thursday morning. The actress was accompanied by her boyfriend Rohman Shawl. "I got this very handsome man along," she said in the video. Sushmita Sen, who will be one of the judges on the TV show Myntra Fashion Superstar, along with designer Manish Malhotra and comedian Mallika Dua, spoke about the project. She happily answered the questions asked by her fans. During the session, one of the fans asked her, "When are you getting married?" The actress started smiling and she diverted the question to her boyfriend Rohman asking him, "When are we getting married?" Rohman Shawl replied, "Puchh ke batate hain (will ask and let you know)." The couple's PDA was too cute in the video.

Take a look at the video here:

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been dating for about two years. Rohman frequently accompanies Sushmita Sen and her daughters Renee and Alisah to family events. Rohman is a model, who has walked the ramp for top Indian designers.

Sushmita Sen recently made her comeback with the web-series Aarya, which is streaming on Disney+Hotstar. Aarya showcases Sushmita's journey from a doting mother to a fighter, after her husband is shot dead in broad daylight. The show also features Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher, Namit Das, Ankur Bhatia and Alexx ONell in pivotal roles.

Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe in 1994. She made her Bollywood debut in the 1996 film Dastak. She has featured in films such as Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and No Problem.