Trending: Rohman Shawl's Birthday Post For Sushmita Sen's Daughter Alisah

Rohman Shawl shared this photo. (Image courtesy: rohmanshawl)

Rohman Shawl occupied a spot on the list of trends on Friday after his birthday post for his girlfriend Sushmita Sen's daughter Alisah went viral. The model, who currently lives with actress Sushmita and her daughters Alisah and Renee, shares a great bond with the 11-year-old birthday girl. To wish Alisah on her special day, Rohman Shawl shared a photograph from one of her school competitions and wrote: "How this little munchkin changed my way of being forever! Thank you, Sushmita Sen for giving me the gift of life. I love you my Gabdu. Happy birthday, my angel. Sushmita, what an incredible child you have raised my love." He also added the hashtags #bestmom and #amazingdaughter to the caption.

Check out Rohman Shawl's post here:

Earlier in the day, Sushmita Sen shared an album comprising priceless throwback and recent photos of Alisah. She also shared a sweet birthday note for the little munchkin in which she wrote: "Happy birthday love of my life. We are 11-year-old today. From the moment our eyes met we could speak a language of our own. You are magical my little angel. Every moment of these 11 years, I have thanked God for the privilege of being your mother. I love you, infinity Alisah shona."

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been together for over 2 years. The couple recently celebrated their 2nd anniversary.

In terms of work, Sushmita Sen was last seen in Disney+Hotstar's web-series Aarya, which marks her first Hindi project after the 2010 film No Problem.