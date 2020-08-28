'I Love You Infinity,' Writes Sushmita Sen For Daughter Alisah On Her Birthday

Sushmita Sen shared this picture. (Image courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Actress Sushmita Sen's younger daughter Alisah's birthday celebrations started with a heart-warming post by the actress on social media. Sushmita, who adopted Alisah in 2010, shared several pictures of herself with Alisah and some photos of Alisah with her elder sister Renee. Sushmita's boyfriend Rohman Shawl also made a guest appearance in the post. Sushmita captioned it: "Happy Birthday love of my life. We are 11-year-old today. From the moment our eyes met we could speak a language of our own. You are magical my little angel. Every moment of these 11 years, I have thanked God for the privilege of being your mother. I love you, infinity Alisah shona."

Sushmita Sen's daughters Renee and Alisah frequently feature on her Instagram page. In one of her previous posts, Sushmita Sen described Alisah as her "forever sunshine on a rainy day." Last year, Alisah wrote an essay on adoption, which Sushmita Sen shared on Instagram and added, "She had me in tears... This magnitude of love, acceptance, security, purity and honesty... the divinity in her convictions... uffff! Just listening to her opens the heart."

Sushmita Sen, former Miss Universe, debuted in Bollywood in 1996 film Dastak. She went on to star in movies such as Main Hoon Na opposite Shah Rukh Khan, and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Biwi No 1 co-starring Salman Khan. She is also known for her performances in films like Aankhen, Sirf Tum and Chingaari.

This year, Sushmita Sen made her digital debut with Hotstar original series Aarya, adapted from Dutch drama series Penoza. Sushmita Sen received applause for her performance in the show directed by Ram Madhvani. The series will return with another season soon.