On Sushmita Sen's Desktop, A Picture Of Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen shared a video of her daughters Renee and Alisah dancing in rain and in the process, she let us glimpse the wallpaper on her desktop - a picture of her boyfriend Rohman Shawl laughing heartily. In the caption of the post, Sushmita said that she took that picture of Rohman. Her post read: "Capturing moments of abandonment. Locked down... sealed in... and yet the spirit dances in the rain. Picture of Rohman Shawl shot by yours truly. I love you guys." Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been dating for two years now - Sushmita shared a post celebrating "two years of togetherness" in July.

Take a look at Sushmita Sen's post:

Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen started dating two years ago and they've since been inseparable. Rohman accompanied Sushmita to Bollywood parties and events, and he also joined her on family vacations. Rohman attended Sushmita's brother Rajeev Sen's wedding in Goa. He frequently features in the actress' workout videos too. Rohman gets along well with Sushmita's daughters and he also helps them with their tasks.

Rohman Shawl is a model and he has featured in the catalogue of designer Sabayasachi Mukherjee. Sushmita Sen, former Miss Universe, is an eminent Bollywood actress. She has featured in movies like Main Hoon Na, Biwi No 1, Filhaal and Aankhen. She was recently seen in web-series Aarya, which is a remake of Dutch drama Penoza . After a successful first season, the showrunners will soon return with another chapter.