Rohman Shawl's ROFL Edit Of Sushmita Sen's Miss Universe Winning Moment: 'You Got Competition'

Rohman Shawl was in the mood for some fun and he hilariously roped in girlfriend Sushmita Sen for his Instagram joke. All Rohman did was zeroed in on a video of Sushmita from when she won the Miss Universe pageant and used the Re-Face App to superimpose his face on Sushmita's in the throwback video. But wait, Rohman did not stop just there - if you think you spotted Sushmita's younger daughter Alisah in the video, you are right. Rohman Shawl also superimposed Alisah's face on first runner up Carolina Gómez Correa. The end result will make you roll on the floor laughing. "The moment finally lived by yours truly," Rohman Shawl captioned his Instagram story. And referring to his superimposed version in the video, he added this note for Sushmita: "You got competition."

In 1994, as Sushmita Sen won the Miss Universe pageant, Aishwarya Rai was crowned Miss India. Sushmita Sen became the first Indian to be crowned Miss Universe. In May this year, Sushamita clocked 26 years since her Miss Universe win. Rohman Shawl celebrated the special day with this post for his girlfriend: "26 years My Jaaan. How proud you made all of us and still continue to do so. I love you."

Sushmita Sen often trends for her loved up posts with boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Apart from Alisah, Sushamita is also a single parent to daughter Renee. After taking a break from acting, Sushmita recently made a comeback with Disney+Hotstar web series Aryaa, which she headlined.