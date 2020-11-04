On Boyfriend Rohman Shawl's Post, Sushmita Sen Left This Comment

Rohman Shawl with Sushmita Sen. (courtesy rohmanshawl)

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl's social media PDA keeps getting better and better. The reason we brought this up today is because the actress dropped mushy comment on Rohman Shawl's latest Instagram entry. Rohman posted a picture of himself and he captioned it: "Sushmita Sen, I love you." In the comments section of the post, Sushmita Sen commented: "Infinity my Rooh! I love you." She added a couple of emojis. Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been dating for about two years. Rohman frequently accompanies Sushmita Sen and her daughters Renee and Alisah to family events. Rohman is a model, who has walked the ramp for top Indian designers.

A few days ago, the couple trended big time after an InstaLive session, when one of the fans asked her, "When are you getting married?" The actress diverted the question to her boyfriend Rohman asking him, "When are we getting married?" Rohman Shawl replied, "Puchh ke batate hain (will ask and let you know)."

Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe in 1994. She made her Bollywood debut in the 1996 film Dastak. She has featured in films such as Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and No Problem. She recently made her comeback with the web-series Aarya, which is streaming on Disney+Hotstar. Aarya showcases Sushmita's journey from a doting mother to a fighter, after her husband is shot dead in broad daylight. The show also features Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher, Namit Das, Ankur Bhatia and Alexx ONell in pivotal roles.