How Sushmita Sen's Sister-In-Law Charu Asopa Wished Her On Her Birthday

Sushmita Sen, who celebrates her 45th birthday, received special wishes from her fans, friends and family members. One such wish arrived from her sister-in-law and actress Charu Asopa. She posted many pictures with Sushmita Sen, most of which happen to be from the former's wedding ceremony. In her note, Charu wrote: "Happy Birthday Didi, May God give you all the happiness. Family get-togethers are always fun with you around. I always look forward to catching up with you. A wonderful person like you deserves an abundance of happiness, a bouquet full of good health, and a chest full of untainted love. Have a wonderful birthday Didi. Love you loads."

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen also wished the actress in the sweetest way possible. He wrote: "Keep shining, keep rising, stay fit and more power to my strongest Aarya. Happy Birthday to my most beautiful sister inside out... Bhai loves you a lot. Cheers to a rocking 45."

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen got married in a civil ceremony on June 7 2019, after dating for four months. They later hosted a grand ceremony in Goa, which was attended by Sushmita Sen, her daughters, and boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe in 1994. She made her Bollywood debut in the 1996 film Dastak. She has featured in films such as Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and No Problem. She recently made her comeback with the web-series Aarya, which is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Sushmita Sen is a mother to two daughters - Renee, 21, and Alisah, 11. Sushmita, who decided to be a single parent through adoption at the age of 24, describes it as the "wisest decision" of her life.