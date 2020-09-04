Sushmita Sen's Birthday Wish For Her 'First Love' Renee Is Everything

Sushmita Sen shared this image. (courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen's birthday wish for her daughter Renee is a perfect combination of adorable pictures and the best set of words. On Friday morning, Sushmita Sen shared throwback pictures of the birthday girl on her Instagram profile and she wrote in her caption: "Happy Birthday my first love. You are 21. What a journey this has been, Shona...One that has definitely brought me closer to God." The actress added, "I pray you find the courage to be the most authentic version of yourself and always be relentless in the pursuit of your happiness. May all your dreams manifest with hard work and undying passion. Come on big girl...The world awaits. I love you, Renee." The former beauty queen signed off the post saying, "Renee's photo shoot by Maa," adding the hashtags #milestone #21years #daughter #birthday #motherhood.

Sushmita Sen is a mother to two daughters - Renee, 21, and Alisah, 11. Sushmita, who decided to be a single parent through adoption at the age of 24, describes it as the "wisest decision" of her life. On her daughter's 16th birthday, the actress told Renee that she could access information about the details of her adoption from the court when she turns 18. Renee and Alisah frequently make appearances on Sushmita Sen's Instagram profile. Take a look at some of the posts here:

Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe in 1994. She made her Bollywood debut in the 1996 film Dastak. She has featured in films such as Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and No Problem. She recently made her digital debut with the web-series Aarya, which is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.