'Back In The Groove': How Sushmita Sen Is Prepping For Her Birthday

Sushmita Sen shared this photo (courtesy sushmitasen47)

Highlights Sushmita shared a work-out pic of herself

"Birthday month begins," she wrote

Sushmita will celebrate her 44th birthday on November 19

November is a special month for Sushmita Sen, who celebrates her birthday on November 19. As the 2020 calendar pages flipped to November, Sushmita started prepping for her birthday. She shared a glimpse of her big plans for November and looks like she's going to spend the most of it at the work-out station. Sharing a photo of herself mid-way through a work-out, Sushmita wrote a post dripping with optimism: "Back in the groove! Birthday month begins! To all my fellow Scorpions, get ready for a fantastic year! You feel it? I definitely do! I love you guys... every sign!" Here's what Sushmita Sen shared on Monday:

Sushmita Sen, a former beauty queen, is a known fitness enthusiast. She often trends for her work-out posts, mostly featuring her boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Sushmita and Rohman's couple work-out posts are usually accompanied by cheesy captions such as this one: "I love you my tough guy. 'A stable relationship needs a balanced center, flexible mind, mutual strength and deep trust.' How symbolic this posture!"

Sushmita Sen is a single mother to daughters Renee and Alisah, who sometimes take part in her work-out routines. Here's what Sushmita had posted at the beginning of this year: "Remember to repeat to yourselves... it's my year! Own it and live it! Let's share our blessings, after all we are one big family choosing to be born from the heart!"

Sushmita Sen was last seen in the web show Aarya, which marked her comeback to acting after a hiatus of several years. In films, she was last seen in 2015 Bengali movie Nirbaak.