Sushmita Sen And Her "Princesses" Renee And Alisah In A Picture-Perfect Family Portrait

Sushmita Sen's latest Instagram post is serving major mother-daughter goals. The actress shared a series of pictures featuring her daughters, Renee and Alisah. In her caption, Sushmita gave a special shoutout to designer Neeta Lulla for dressing up her “princesses” for a family wedding.

And let's be honest – Sushmita Sen's daughters looked absolutely stunning in traditional outfits. Renee dazzled in a red lehenga, paired with gold jewellery. Alisah looked lovely in a mint green sequin ensemble.

The first frame featured the siblings together, followed by solo shots of each in the next slides. Our favourite moment? The final video, in which Sushmita Sen, sitting in the centre, is flanked by her daughters.

Just like us, we are sure you would not be able to stop gushing over this heartwarming moment.

The side note read, “#MyPrincesses Thank you my darling friend Neeta Lulla for dressing both Renee Sen & Alisah Sen for the wedding…A gesture deeply cherished!! They both looked & felt beautiful, and of course were Maha thrilled to be adorning House Of Neeta Lulla creation!!! How time flies & relationships evolve!! Stay wonderful & blessed always!! Love you loads Neeta!!”

It would not be an exaggeration to call Sushmita Sen the best mother. Last year, the actress talked about why it is “very important to talk to your children - boys and girls, about sex.”

In a candid chat with actress Rhea Chakraborty, Sushmita opened up about having "the talk" with Renee and Alisah.

The actress said, “The act of sex, I did not have to explain (to my daughters). They're already PhDs, all of them are. My younger one is into biology. So, she will get into terms, and I am like, ‘Okay, can we please keep it very generic? We don't have to discuss the technicalities of it.'"

Sushmita Sen also mentioned that she prefers not to interfere in her daughters' friendships and allows them to navigate their own relationships.

Sushmita Sen adopted Renee in 2000 and Alisah in 2010.