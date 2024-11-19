Sushmita Sen's Birthday Special: When Her Parents Had A Fun Feud Over Miss Universe Credit

Happy Birthday to Sushmita Sen. The actress, who turns 49 today, began her journey to fame in 1994 when she made history as the first Indian to win the Miss Universe title. As we celebrate her remarkable life, let's revisit a nostalgic moment – a delightful interview clip from NDTV Classics featuring Sushmita's proud parents, Shubra and Subir Sen. In the clip, the couple indulged in a playful exchange of credit for Sushmita's achievements after her Miss Universe win. When asked who Sushmita takes after, Shubra Sen confidently said, “Mother!” Subir Sen humorously countered, “Intellectually, I think she has taken after her father.” Shubra burst into laughter and responded, “It is not for the TV. I know you are just having fun.” Subir added, “And I don't know about the rest. So, rest, maybe, she has taken after her [Shubra].” Shubra concluded the lighthearted banter by saying, “That you just wait for my daughter to come and announce for you.”

In addition to making history as the first Indian woman to win the Miss Universe title in 1994, Sushmita Sen also became the second foreigner to receive the Key to the City of Manila, following American actor and singer Elvis Presley. Reflecting on this prestigious recognition, her proud mother, Shubra Sen, shared, “I think she is the second civilian who has been given the status of a diplomat in their country.” Sushmita's father, Subir Sen, chimed in, correcting her, “Second foreigner, who is not head of the state.” Shubra Sen then elaborated on the honours bestowed upon Sushmita: “She had all the show of a diplomat, like a pilot card in front. She had a limousine to herself. She would have a lot of security for her. It was all in style. But nothing changed my little girl. She is just the same.”

Once a “little girl” of her mother, Sushmita Sen is now a proud single mother to two daughters, Renee and Alisah, whom she adopted in 2000 and 2010, respectively. Over her career spanning nearly three decades, Sushmita has graced the screen in several blockbuster films such as Biwi No. 1, Main Hoon Na, Aankhen and No Problem, to name a few.

Sushmita Sen last appeared in the biographical drama series Taali: Bajaungi Nahi, Bajwaungi, where she portrayed the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant.