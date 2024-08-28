To Alisah, 15 Today, A Birthday Wish From Mom Sushmita Sen

Happy birthday, Alisah. Sushmita Sen's daughter turned 15 today (August 28). Of course, the actress can't keep calm. To celebrate the day, Sushmita has shared a series of pictures from Alisah's growing years. The first slide features a throwback picture of little Alisah wrapped in a red shawl as she bonds with her darling mummy. Next, it is a cute moment featuring the mother-daughter duo. On swipe left, we can see Alisah enjoying a portion of bread toast with banana slices. The album also features Sushmita's older daughter Renee. Sharing the joyous moments, Sushmita said “#Foreverinlove Happyyyyy 15th Birthday, Shona. Here's to you…God's greatest gift and the love of my life!! #duggadugga #maa #partytime #preciousone I LOVE YOU!!!!” Replying to the post, stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote, “Happy 15 th!” She also dropped a red heart. Actress Charu Asopa also wished Alisah and said, “Happy bday our little Alisah love you so so much.” Charu was married to Sushmita's brother Rajeev Sen. Actress Shalini Arora commented, “Love and blessings, Alisah Sen.”

Sushmita often shares snapshots from her family diaries on Instagram. A while back, the actress shared a throwback picture in which she can be seen holding Renee in her arms. "This little girl, who I met in an orphanage, taught an 18-year-old me life's most innocent yet profound lessons, ones that I live by to this day." This captured moment is 30 years old today, as is India's first-ever Victory at Miss Universe!!! What a journey it's been and continues to be… Thank you India, for always being my greatest identity & strength!!," Sushmita wrote in the side note.

Sushmita Sen, at the age of 25, adopted her Renee in 2000. In 2010, the actress adopted Alisah.