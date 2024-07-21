Sushmita Sen On Discussing Sex With Daughters Renee and Alisah: 'Don't Do It Because Someone Told You'

Sushmita Sen shared this image. (courtesy: ShraddhaKapoor)" >SushmitaSen)

Sushmita Sen loves her daughters. The actress, who is a single mother to Renee and Alisah, recently spoke about how it is “very important to talk to your children - boys and girls, about sex.” In a conversation with actress Rhea Chakraborty, Sushmita shared her perspective on “the talk” with her daughters. She said, "The act of sex, I did not have to explain (to my daughters). They're already PhDs, all of them are. My younger one is into biology. So, she will get into terms, and I am like, ‘Okay, can we please keep it very generic? We don't have to discuss the technicalities of it.'"

Sushmita Sen also mentioned something she has "repeatedly spoken" to her daughters about. The actress added she prefers not to intervene between her daughters and their friends.

Sushmita Sen further shared that she has guided her daughters not to form any kind of relationships due to peer pressure. She said, "You can explore yourself and your desires, there is no problem with that. But, in the end of it, it should not make you feel bad. That is very important. And, don't do it because someone told you, there was peer pressure, there was friends' pressure. Nothing, you have to do because you want. The day you do something that you don't want to, you are already on the wrong path. So whenever you are ready, you want to do something, do it. Do not lie to me.”

Sushmita Sen never got married. She adopted Renee in 2000. Alisah joined the family in 2010.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen was last seen in the JioCinema series Taali. The show also features Krutika Deo, Ankur Bhatia and Sheetal Kale.