Durga Puja 2023: Sushmita Sen And Daughter Renee's Dhunuchi Dance. What's Not To Love?

Sushmita Sen pictured dancing.

Sushmita Sen stepped out for Durga Puja festivities on Saturday night. The former Miss Universe visited a pandal in Mumbai where she was accompanied by her daughters Renee and Alisah. The actress was all smiles as she posed with her daughters for the lensmen stationed there. That's not it, the actress also performed Dhunuchi dance at the pandal. She was joined by daughter Renee. Needless to say the video is viral. For the festive occasion, Sushmita Sen was every bit stunning in a pink saree. Here are some photos from last night's festivities.

Sushmita Sen's fam-jam during the Durga Puja festivities. Check out the photos here:

Some photos from Sushmita Sen and Renee's Dhunuchi dance from last night. Take a look:

Check out the viral dance video of Sushmita Sen's dance here:

Sushmita Sen is a single mom to daughter Alisah - Sushmita adopted Renee in 2000 while Alisah joined the family in 2010. Renee made her acting debut with a short film a few years ago.

Sushmita Sen, a former Miss Universe, is best-known for featuring in projects like Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and No Problem. She made her acting comeback with the International Emmy-nominated series Aarya and also starred in the second installment of the show. The actress will soon be seen in the third season of the series. Sushmita Sen also featured in Taali, in which she played the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant.