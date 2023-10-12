Aarya 3 Trailer: Sushmita Sen And Her Kids Vs The Rest Of The World

Still from Aarya 3 trailer. (Courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Bloodied but unbent, Sushmita Sen resumes her role as a fierce mother, who is ready to go to any extent to protect her children in season 3 of the Hotstar original Aarya. The makers of the web series dropped its trailer on Thursday evening and we must say the fans are in for a thrilling ride into the world of Aarya (played by Sushmita Sen) which is shrouded in darkness. The trailer begins with Sushmita Sen getting shot and falling to the ground in front of her children. The scene then changes to four weeks back where Aarya can be seen handling the opium empire with ease. However, all is not well in Aarya's little world as the new season also promises new threats from new enemies Ila Arun and Indraneil Sengupta, who are out to get Aarya.

How Aarya navigates her life through the dangers that await her and her children makes up for the rest of the trailer. As the trailer inches towards its end, Sushmita Sen can be heard mouthing, "Ab panje nikalne ka samay aa gaya hain (Time to bring out my claws)."

The trailer was shared by the Taali actress on her Instagram feed along with the caption that read, "Shuruaat majboori se zaroor hui thi, lekin khatam meri manzoori se hogi (It surely started due to my helplessness but it will end with my consent)."

A few days back, the actress unveiled the release date of her much-awaited web show Aarya 3. The third installment of the International Emmy-nominated Hotstar Special will begin streaming from November 3. Sushmita shared a video which opened with an animal's claw marks. Moments later, the camera zoomed in to showcase the release date. In the caption, Sushmita wrote, “Sherni ke lautne ka waqt aa gaya hai. [The time has come for the lioness to return.] [wink emoji, red heart and fist emoji]."



Sushmita Sen wrapped up the shooting of Aarya 3 in June. Sharing a video, which captured the warmest hugs, groovy dance, and pure love, she wrote, “And, it's a wrap! Aarya 3. Here's to Amita Madhvani, Ram Madhavai, Kapil Sharma, Shradha and the most amazing cast and crew ever! Thank you Aarya family. Warmest hug ever, Daulat (Sikandar Kher). I love you guys!! #duggadugga.”

Sushmita Sen made a thrilling comeback with Aarya in June 2020. It also marked her OTT debut. In the series, she plays a tough woman, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the crime world. Aarya was nominated for the Best Drama series at the International Emmy Awards.