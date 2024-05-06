Just Sushmita Sen Setting Fashion Week Ramp On Fire

Image wads shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen's latest Instagram post is sugar, spice and everything nice. The actress recently walked down the ramp at the Times Fashion Week alongside her Taali co-stars. She has shared a video of her show-stopping moment. In the clip, Sushmita shines in a stunning white and gold ethnic outfit, designed by Rohit Verma. She exudes bridal charm with henna on her palms, gajra adorning her hair, and kaleeras. In her caption, Sushmita wrote, “#about last night Celebrating the beauty of #inclusion #showstopper Times Fashion Week for the inimitable Rohit Verma. I was thrilled to be sharing the ramp with many of my Co stars from #Taali My salaam to everyone who was a part of this heartwarming & beautiful show…the beyond capacity packed audience, the ever so appreciative media & a special thank you to our #lgbtq community for showing us the beauty of unconditional acceptance & inclusiveness.”

Sushmita Sen continued, “I am privileged and deeply grateful to be your showstopper Rohit Verma more power to you sweetheart!! Here's to always celebrating life and its authentic power in each of us!!!”

Tagging her makeup and hair team, the actress added, “Thank you to my team ..for creating this look & for taking such great care of me through a very long day!!!.”

Sushmita Sen ended the note with “I love you guys!!!” and her signature “#duggadugga.”

Responding to Sushmita Sen's post, fashion designer Rohit Verma dropped red hearts and wrote, “Love you.” Actress Lakshmi Manchu called Sushmita “Queen!!” Actress Megha Prasad said she got “goosebumps”. TV actress Jaya Bhattacharya commented, “Superb”.

Check out Sushmita Sen's video below:

For the unversed, Sushmita Sen portrayed the role of real-life transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in Taali. The project narrated the story of Shreegauri Sawant's daring transformation, her journey towards motherhood, and the battle that led to the inclusion of the third gender in every document in India. The series was released in August 2023 on Jio Cinema. In addition to Sushmita, Taali featured Krutika Deo, Ankur Bhatia, Sheetal Kale, Vikram Bham, and Suvrat Joshi in prominent roles.