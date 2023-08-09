Sushmita Sen On Why Trans Actor Wasn't Cast In Taali: 'Gauri Chose Me'

Sushmita Sen in Taali . (Courtesy: Twitter)

Ahead of the release of her much-anticipated show Taali, Sushmita Sen has been sharing inside stories about her journey, transformation for the role as well as her ideas about gender inclusivity. In Taali, Sushmita Sen plays the character of a transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. A section of the audience felt that a transgender could have played the role of Shreegauri. When asked about it, Sushmita didn't disagree. However, Sushmita Sen shared that Shreegauri herself chose her for this role.

Sushmita said to The Indian Express, "I think in a greater conversation they are not wrong. It is time all talented people are hired for the job irrespective of their gender or if the role demands it. But in this case, firstly Gauri chose me. I didn't know about this show, had no idea. She made sure that the makers approached me with the offer. I will forever remain in her debt for it allowed me a bigger voice through her story. So that doesn't trouble me because it just it's not a general story but her story. She has every right to choose."

Sushmita Sen continued, "As for me, as an actor and human being, every opportunity that I get to celebrate inclusiveness, I unapologetically embrace it with both hands. I won't wait for gaali or taali because I believe this is the call I was born to do. I will use every platform to encourage inclusivity."

Addressing the Dola Re performance by Ranveer Singh and Tota Roy Chowdhury in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Sushmita Sen said during her conversation with The Indian Express, "Every step that we are taking towards gender fluidity is important, including the song and dance of the two men in the film. Everything we are talking about as examples... why do we appreciate it? Because it's a step forward toward the right direction. It may not be a gigantic step but it's an initiative. As for Taali, it's a leap of faith, a very big one. It has too many firsts but its also an important step in the right direction."

Sharing the trailer on her Instagram feed, Sushmita Sen captioned the post, "Gauri aa gayi hai. Apne swabhimaan, sammaan aur swatantrata ki kahaani lekar. (Gauri Has arrived with the story of her pride, self-respect and freedom").

Shreegauri Sawant, a transgender activist and the trustee of the Sai Savli Foundation Trust, has worked for the people suffering from HIV/AIDS. Taali has been written by Kshitij Patwardhan and directed by Ravi Jadhav. It is being produced by Kartk D Nishandar, Arjun Singh Baran and Afeefa Nadiadwala Sayed.

