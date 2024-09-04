Sushmita Sen's Birthday Wish For Daughter Renee, 25 Today

For daughter Renee's 25th birthday, Sushmita Sen handpicked the best set of pictures to wish her on social media. She shared a special video and she wrote in her caption, "Happyyyyy Birthday my first love Renee Sen and my love at first sight. This song will forever play in my heart...carrying you...humming along...waiting ever so impatiently, for you to call me Maa. I thank God, for gifting me you. Beyond precious you remain! Sooooo sooooo proud of you and all your accomplishments...and it's only just begun. I love you Shona."

In the comments section, Renee Sen replied to her mom and she wrote, "You are God's greatest blessing Maa... Thank you for this magical life. Happy 25th birthday to you too Maa." This is what Sushmita Sen posted:

Sushmita Sen is a single mom to daughter Alisah - Sushmita adopted Renee in 2000 while Alisah joined the family in 2010. Renee made her acting debut with a short film a few years ago.

Sushmita Sen, a former Miss Universe, is best-known for featuring in projects like Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and No Problem. She made her acting comeback with the International Emmy-nominated series Aarya and also starred in the second installment of the show. The actress was last seen in the third season of the series. Sushmita Sen also featured in Taali, in which she played the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant.