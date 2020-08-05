Sushmita Sen Responds To Aarya Co-Star Who Said 'You Will Forever Be My Crush'

Sushmita Sen with Namit Das (courtesy sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen is just the best, isn't she? The 44-year-old actress made a stunning comeback with the web-series Aarya in June. And only recently, she was won over by a shout-out from her Aarya co-star Namit Das, who wrote: "You will forever be my crush." In a lengthy note on Instagram, Namit Das wrote about Sushmita Sen's "aura" and her infectious energy and warmth on the show's sets. "I have been wanting to do this for a long time. But I just haven't had the courage nor the right words to express this. Let me just say, there are some people in this world whose beauty isn't limited to physical perception. It's more of an energy. A powerful force that helps you become more beautiful. That's Sushmita Sen for you," read an excerpt from Namit Das' post.

Describing his experience of working with Sushmita as a "privilege", Namit Das added: "I have had the privilege to share her aura during our show Aarya. You are truly beautiful Miss Sen. You absorb everything around you. All the gazes, all those men shifting around you, all the people everyone disappear into beautiful silhouettes when your radiant self shines on set. I have seen that. I have been that shadow. A huge respectful bow to the queen that you are. You will forever be my crush from Main Hoon Na and my dream girl 'Miss Universe'. Thank you for Aarya. Thank you for all these million things you do to make people comfortable around you. Thank you for being 'you'."

Sushmita Sen, who got quite a bit emotional after reading the post, re-shared the post and responded with this message: "I love you ya, Namit Das. Rulayega! What a beautiful and a heartfelt message! Thank you for being you!"

In Aarya, Sushmita Sen also co-starred with Chandrachur Singh, Sikander Kher, Vikas Kumar, Jayant Kripalani among others. Aarya marks Sushmita Sen's comeback after five years. She was last seen in the 2015 Bengali film Nirbaak.