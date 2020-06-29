'Meant Every Word,' Writes Shilpa Shetty After Sushmita Sen Thanks Her For Aarya Post

Shilpa Shetty shared this image. (courtesy theshilpashetty)

Sushmita Sen and Shilpa Shetty had the sweetest Instagram exchange on Sunday. Shilpa Shetty, on Sunday, shared a throwback picture featuring herself with Sushmita and wrote an appreciation post for the actress and her comeback web-series Aarya on her Instagram profile. "Binge-watched Aarya, and I have to say I'm so so happy to see you back (with a bang), Sushmita Sen. What a splendid job, such a nuanced performance. Loved every bit," read an excerpt from Shilpa's post. Shilpa also referred to Sushmita as a "tigress" and wrote, "Wishing you more success in all your endeavours, because you deserve it all. So proud and love you my tigress... you have conquered and how." Sushmita Sen reposted Shilpa Shetty's picture and wrote, "A truly beautiful woman! Thank you so much, Shilpa Shetty, for being ever gracious and genuinely one of a kind! I love you beyond! All of us in team Aarya sends you a collective virtual hug." Shilpa Shetty reacted to Sushmita's post and commented, "meant every word," and added heart icons. Take a look:

Aarya marks Sushmita Sen's comeback after five years - she was last seen in the 2015 Bengali film Nirbaak. Speaking of her comeback series and why she zeroed in on Aarya after a prolonged wait for something worthwhile. Sushmita told news agency PTI, "By God's grace, I got the most incredible beautiful content, a fantastic platform, Hotstar. For me, this culmination of everything coming together has been because I gave it time, I gave my everything to wait. I said I will sit at home but when I do something it has to be worth it. And I can proudly say it now."

Directed by Ram Madhvani, Aarya is based on the Dutch drama series Penoza. Sushmita Sen plays the titular role in the series, Aarya Sareen, who takes charge of her family's pharma firm, opium plantation and drug warehouse after her husband gets killed. Co-produced by Ram Madhvani and Endemol Shine India, Aarya opened to lukewarm reviews from film critics post its release on Hotstar on June 19.