Sushmita Sen Shares Update In New Insta Live: 'My Health Is Fabulous'

Sushmita Sen shared this image. (courtesy: sushmitasen47)

After a lavish vacation in Switzerland and Paris, Sushmita Sen is back to the grind. The actress, who suffered a heart attack earlier this year, gave fans an update on her health during a live session on Instagram. Replying to a fan, Sushmita said, “My health is fabulous… I have been eating well.” People were equally excited to get some updates about her upcoming project, Aarya 3. Without giving out any major details, the actress expressed that she has a lot to share about all the work they did pre-health scare and all the action they shot after her recovery. She said, “I am waiting for Aarya 3… I think it's going to be very lovely this time. There is a lot that has gone into it … so many things to tell you when we finally discuss Aarya about all the stuff that we did, pre health scare and all the action we did post. I hope you like it.” Sushmita Sen captioned the post, “#instalive #justbeing I missed you guys!!!! Love you for all the goodness you bring to my life…ALWAYS!!! #yourstruly #duggadugga.”

Take a look:

Before this, Sushmita Sen dropped a bunch of postcards from Paris and Switzerland. Her Paris diaries with daughter Alisah are simply too cute to miss. Going by the hashtags, it looks like travelling to Paris and dancing in front of the Eiffel Tower was on Alisah's bucket list. The clip captures the mother-daughter duo grooving in front of the Eiffel Tower. In the caption, Sushmita Sen wrote, "#magicalalisah. My Shona's first trip to Paris, France before she leaves to study abroad. How time flies...I will forever cherish our dance."She added hashtag “#foreverinlove, #Alisahbucketlist, #traveldiaries #dancewithdestiny” to her post.

Last month, Sushmita Sen announced that she has completed shooting for her upcoming series, Aarya3. In a video, taken on the sets of the series, Sushmita is seen having a fun time with her director Ram Madhvani. Sushmita also got the “warmest hug ever” from co-star Sikandar Kher. While Sushmita Sen plays the role of Aarya Sareen in the web show, Sikandar Kher's Daulat is cast as Aarya's close confidant. The first two seasons are available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

In addition to the new season of Aarya, Sushmita Sen will be seen in Taali.