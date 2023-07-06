Sushmita Sen Just Ticked One Thing Off Daughter Alisah's Bucket List

Sushmita Sen with daughter Alisah.(courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen's latest Instagram entry is so much more than just a travel update. The actress shared a video with her daughter Alisah all the way from Paris and it is so wholesome. The video features the mother-daughter duo posing and grooving a little in front of the Eiffel Tower. The former Miss Universe mentioned in her caption that this was Alisah's first trip to Paris before she moves out for higher studies. Sushmita Sen captioned the post, "#magicalalisah. My Shona's first trip to Paris, France before she leaves to study abroad. How time flies...I will forever cherish our dance." Sushmita Sen added the hashtags #foreverinlove, #Alisahbucketlist, #traveldiaries #dancewithdestiny to her post. "I love you guys! sharing happiness," wrote Sushmita Sen. In the comments section, Sushmita Sen's former sister-in-law Charu Asopa dropped a heart emoji. Daughter Renee commented "So so special."

Sushmita Sen shared this post:

Before Paris, Sushmita Sen posted pictures from Gstaad, Switzerland. She captioned the post, "Sushhhhhh in Gstaad." She added the hashtags #strikeapose, #switzerland and #traveldiaries. "I love you guys," she added.

Sushmita Sen is a single mom to daughter Alisah - Sushmita adopted Renee in 2000 while Alisah joined the family in 2010. Renee made her acting debut with a short film.

Sushmita Sen is best-known for starring in movies like Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and No Problem. She made her acting comeback with the International Emmy-nominated series Aarya and also starred in the second installment of the show. She will next be seen in the third season of the series. She will also feature in a film titled Taali.