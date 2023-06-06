Sushmita Sen 'Herself Called The Doctors' After Heart Attack, Reveals Sister-In-Law Charu Asopa

Image was shared by Charu Asopa. (courtesy: asopacharu )

Sushmita Sen's big revelation about her suffering a heart attack in March this year, took the entire film fraternity and her fans by surprise. Now, in a recent interview with ETimes, Sushmita Sen's sister-in-law Charu Asopa has revealed that the actor, who was in Jaipur at the time of the attack, called the doctors herself post the cardiac arrest before informing her family about it. For the unversed, Sushmita Sen was in Jaipur, shooting for her web series Aarya 3 when the unfortunate incident took place.

Delving into further details, Charu told ETimes, “Iske baare mein family mein kisi ko nahi pata tha because I think didi ne kisi ko bataya nahi tha. (No one in the family knew about this because I think she didn't tell anyone about it). So when it happened, she was in Jaipur and before she could tell anyone, she herself called the doctors. When I got to know this, I called my mother-in-law and asked her about it and she told me that now she (Sushmita) is fine. No one expected it and everyone was shocked.”

Last month, Vikas Kumar, who plays the role of ACP Khan in Aarya, in an interaction with News18 Showsha, revealed that the actress suffered an attack after landing in Jaipur for the shooting of the third season of Aarya.

"The show is Rajasthan based. There are some outside scenes that we have to shoot in Jaipur. We landed there, but unfortunately, Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack. We didn't know at first about it. Ultimately in a couple of days, we got to know, as she revealed it to the world," Vikas Kumar told News18 Showsha.

In March, Sushmita Sen informed her fans about suffering a heart attack and undergoing an angioplasty on Instagram. An excerpt from her note read, "I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back...Angioplasty is done...stent in place...and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed 'I do have a big heart' Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action...will do so in another post!"

Meanwhile, Charu Asopa and her husband Rajeev Sen's divorce proceedings are ongoing since January this year. On Tuesday however, Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev confirmed on his vlog that the final hearing date for his divorce will be on June 8.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen has completed the dubbing and shooting for the promo of her upcoming web series Taali, based on transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. Sushmita Sen also recently wrapped up the shoot of Aarya season 3.