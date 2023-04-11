Sushmita Sen Suffered Heart Attack In Jaipur During Aarya 3 Shoot, Reveals Co-Star Vikas Kumar

Image was shared by Vikas Kumar. (courtesy: strictlyvikas)

Sushmita Sen's recent revelation regarding her heart attack, took everyone, including her fans and industry friends, by surprise. While the 47-year-old actress continues to recuperate from the deadly attack, her co-star from the Hotstar web series Aarya has revealed some details regarding the incident, which halted the shooting of the show for a few days. Vikas Kumar, who plays the role of ACP Khan in Aarya, in an interaction with News18 Showsha, revealed that the actress suffered an attack after landing in Jaipur for the shooting of the third season of Aarya.

“A major chunk of season 3 is done. The show is Rajasthan based. There are some outside scenes that we have to shoot in Jaipur. We landed there, but unfortunately, Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack. We didn't know at first about it. Ultimately in a couple of days, we got to know, as she revealed it to the world," Vikas Kumar told News18 Showsha.

Upon being asked about not knowing about the heart attack, the actor clarified that it was because even Sushmita herself wasn't aware of it. “In the beginning, even she didn't know what happened. Tests were done and all. She came to know about it later and then she told the world. That's how we got to know. We just did one day of the shoot and then we realized that we can't proceed. By then, it was obvious that was not just a day or two affairs, but we need to stop. So, we stopped for a bit," Vikas explained.

“When She finally came to know that it was a heart attack, that's when she shared it on Instagram. Till then, none of us, actors, knew about it. That's how it should be because otherwise, it becomes noise. She didn't want it that way. She wanted to tell the world herself. We are just happy that she is doing much better now." he further added, concluding what exactly transpired.

Last month, Sushmita Sen, on Instagram, informed fans about suffering a heart attack and undergoing angioplasty. An excerpt from her note read, "I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back...Angioplasty is done...stent in place...and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed 'I do have a big heart' Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action...will do so in another post!"

Hearing about the attack, Sushmita's friend and co-star also wrote a sweet message for her while wishing her a speedy recovery. The post read, "The one with the strongest will and the biggest heart...So happy to learn that you're recovering well! We know you'll come back stronger. Can't wait to see it. Aarya back in action!'apne panje baahar nikaalo...'(Bring out your claws) A whole lot of love."

On the work front, Sushmita Sen has completed the dubbing and shooting for the promo of her upcoming web series Taali, based on transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. Sushmita Sen has the third installment of Aarya in her kitty, the shooting of which is likely to resume soon.