Of Warm Hugs And Wide Smiles: How Sushmita Sen Wrapped Up Shoot For Aarya 3

It's a wrap for Sushmita Sen's Aarya 3. The actress has completed the shooting schedule for her upcoming series that features her, once again, as the fearless eponym. On Sunday night, Sushmita Sen posted a video from the sets of the series. She can be seen having a whole lot of fun with creator Ram Madhvani as they groove to peppy music in the clip. The actress also got the “warmest hug ever” from her co-star Sikandar Kher. Sushmita Sen plays the role of Aarya Sareen in the show. Sikandar Kher's character Daulat is Aarya's close confidant.

Sharing the video from the last day of Aarya 3 shoot, Sushmita Sen wrote, “And, it's a wrap! Aarya 3. Here's to Amita Madhvani, Ram Madhavai, Kapil Sharma, Shradha and the most amazing cast and crew ever! Thank you Aarya family. Warmest hug ever, Daulat (Sikandar Kher). I love you guys!! #duggadugga.” Replying to the post, Sikandar Kher said, “As they say...Congo to all of us!”

The shooting of Aarya 3was put on halt after Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack in February. However, she resumed the shooting after her recovery in April, with an Instagram post. It is a video that shows her performing a martial art stance with two swords. “She's meaner. She's fearless. She's back. Aarya Season 3 resumes shoot. #HotstarSpecials #Aarya3 Coming soon only on Disney+Hotstar,” the actress wrote in the caption.

Sushmita Sen, recently, shared an appreciation note for her character Aarya. She posted a BTS clip from the set and wrote: “Sunkissed. ‘Dancing in the dark…yet shinning through'…Aah #women. I love this woman, Aarya. Sharing BTS Aarya 3, the look. I love you guys! #duggadugga.”

The actress also learnt Kalaripayattu, which is a type of martial arts, for the upcoming season of Aarya. Take a look:

After Aarya 3, Sushmita Sen will also be seen in Taali. It is a series based on the life of transgender Shreegauri Sawant. She has a significant part in the recognition of a transgender person as the third gender in India.