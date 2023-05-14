Lunch By Daughter, Handmade Gifts, Games: What Sushmita Sen's Mother's Day Looked Like

Image was shared by Sushmita Sen. (courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Actress Sushmita Sen's daughters are a regular fixture on her social media timeline. The actress often shares pictures and videos of Alisah and Renee on Instagram. On Mother's Day too, Sushmita Sen did not disappoint fans. The former Miss Universe has shared a bunch of images of the celebration at home. In the photos, Sushmita Sen is lounging on a sofa placed against a wall decorated with photos and fairy lights. In a few pictures in the carousel, Sushmita Sen is also joined by her daughters. Sharing the photos, Sushmita Sen wrote, “Lunch cooked by Alisah, handmade gifts, customised games, tasty cookies. A wall full of pictures celebrating my 24 years of motherhood. A #mothersday made special with thoughtful gifts and moments that money can't buy!!! #perrrrrfect. I am a proud Maa. Thank you, Alisah and Renee Shona, for making my heart smile. #sharing #happiness #love #belonging #celebrationoflife. I love you guys. #duggadugga,” with a heart-eye emoji.

And while there is no doubt that Sushmita Sen is a super mom, the actress' professional updates have left fans extremely excited. A few days ago, the actress shared a picture offering a glimpse of her preparation for Aarya 3. Sharing that she is learning martial arts for the hit web series, Sushmita Sen wrote, “ I love the principles of martial arts. Subconsciously, I actually live by them. I cross my arms to denote, nothing can tempt me to offend…but defend I will…so help me God. I love you guys.”

Sushmita Sen also shared that she is taking Kalarippayattu lessons for the new season of the show. Posting a video of her practising the traditional martial art form from Kerala with her teacher, she wrote: “You are amazing Sunil Sir. Huge love and respect for you and the art of Kalarippayattu.” The Dastak star added, “Here's to us and the preparation for Aarya 3.”

On the work front, Sushmita Sen will be seen next in Aarya 3 as well as Taali, based on the life of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant.