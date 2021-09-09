'Sure Mom Is Singing Happy Birthday To Me,' Writes Akshay Kumar

A throwback of Akshay Kumar with his mother. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

Highlights Akshay Kumar lost his mom a day before his birthday

She died on Wednesday morning

Akshay Kumar turned 54 on Thursday

Akshay Kumar, who turned 54 on Thursday, decided to remember his mom, who he lost a day before his birthday. The actor posted a throwback picture with his late mother Aruna Bhatia on social media and he accompanied it with an emotional note. "Would have never liked it this way but am sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there! Thanks to each one of you for your condolences and wishes alike. Life goes on," Akshay Kumar captioned his post. Akshay Kumar's mother, was admitted to Mumbai's Hiranandani Hospital, where she was in the ICU, died on Wednesday morning.

This is what Akshay Kumar posted for his mother:

Would have never liked it this way but am sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there! Thanks to each one of you for your condolences and wishes alike. Life goes on. pic.twitter.com/PdCGtRxrvq — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 9, 2021

Akshay Kumar, who was in the UK, returned to Mumbai to be with his mom earlier this week. He was pictured at the Mumbai airport on Monday. He was shooting there for a project. On Wednesday, Akshay announced the news of his mother's death and he wrote: "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti."

She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 8, 2021

A day before his mother's death, Akshay Kumar had shared a tweet, an excerpt from which read, "This is a very tough hour for me and my family."

Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom's health. This is a very tough hour for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 7, 2021

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has a super busy schedule in 2021. Earlier, the actor shot for Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. He will soon star in Bachchan Pandey. He will also feature in Prithviraj, which is a biopic of Prithviraj Chauhan. Sooryavanshi, which is Akshay Kumar's foray into Rohit Shetty's cop universe, is expected to release in theatres this year. The actor announced two new projects last year - Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu.

The actor was last seen in the espionage thriller Bell Bottom with Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor. It had a theatrical release last month.