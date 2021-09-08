Akshay Kumar's Mother Aruna Bhatia Dies. He Writes, 'Today I Feel An Unbearable Pain'

Akshay Kumar shared this photo.(Image courtesy: akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar's mother, whose health condition was deteriorating for the past few days, died on Wednesday. She was admitted to Mumbai's Hiranandani Hospital, where she was in the ICU. The actor mourned his mother in a tweet on Wednesday morning that read: "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti."

She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 8, 2021

Akshay Kumar was in the UK and returned to Mumbai to be with his mom earlier this week. He was pictured at the Mumbai airport on Monday. On Tuesday, Akshay Kumar wrote about his mother's health in an Instagram post. "Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom's health. This is a very tough hour for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help," read his post.

On Mother's Day earlier this year, Akshay Kumar had wished his mom with this post on Instagram:

Akshay Kumar was in London filming a new project before he flew to Mumbai for his mother. Last month, he shared a picture of himself from the streets of London and wrote: "Just finished my quarantine in London today and stepped out for some fresh air. One look around and I was immediately transported to Ratlam which I remember visiting as a child during my summer vacations. Anywhere I'd see, I could see green. Missing Ratlam ki galiyaan."

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Bell Bottom. He has a couple of films lined up, including Sooryavanshi, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Bachchan Panday and Atrangi Re.