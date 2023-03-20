Twinkle Khanna Received A Special Gift From Son Aarav On Mother's Day. Any Guesses?

Twinkle Khanna shared this picture. (courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

Twinkle Khanna, who manages to keep her fans and followers chuckling with her sharp and funny Instagram posts, received a warm Mother's Day present from her son, Aarav. The proud mother even shared a glimpse of the gift – flower bouquets – that she received on the occasion. Along with the video, Twinkle Khanna also added her own funny take on the celebration. She wrote: “Yesterday was all about flowers from my older one. Though I do believe that flowers on Mother's Day should come with a note that says - ‘Thank you for making it through my teenage years and I apologise for the white hair, frown lines, and frayed neurons I have left behind.'” She also added the Miley Cyrus song Flowers in the background. Twinkle Khanna is married to Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. The couple has two children together, 20-year-old son Aarav and 10-year-old daughter Nitara.

Earlier this year, in January, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna celebrated their wedding anniversary and shared special social media posts on the occasion. Akshay Kumar shared an image of the couple and said, “Two imperfect people who have perfectly been stuck together since twenty-two years! Happy anniversary Tina.”

Twinkle Khanna, meanwhile, shared a picture of the anniversary card that Akshay Kumar got her. In the caption, she wrote: "Only he could have got me this card." Twinkle Khanna captioned the post: "22 years and it feels like our 2nd anniversary. It's been over two decades and we have built a life that encompasses two children, our extended families, work, friends, dogs, a few goldfish, independence, and stability. I suppose you don't have to be alike to make it work. You just have to like each other enough."

Twinkle Khanna, who is a former actress, is a celebrated columnist and the author of best-sellers such as Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad, and Mrs. Funnybones. Additionally, she also runs a digital content company called Tweak India, and is an interior decorator and film producer.