Akshay Kumar's 'Diabolical Plan' Forced Twinkle Khanna To Make This Assessment Of Marriage

A still from the video. (courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

Want a good laugh? Head to Twinkle Khanna's social media timeline. The actor-turned-author is known for her hilarious posts and funny take on life, work and more. Now, Twinkle Khanna has shared a video in which she is seen as a victim of a “diabolical plan”. The plan involves pedalling on an “icy lake” and no prizes for guessing that the activity was suggested by her husband, actor Akshay Kumar, who is known for his incredible fitness levels. Also seen in the video, on the boat, is the couple's daughter Nitara. Sharing the video, Twinkle Khanna wrote, “On a freezing Sunday morning, someone decides we must pedal along an icy lake. No prizes for guessing the name of the perpetrator of this diabolical plan.”

Sharing what she felt about this not-so-fun activity, Twinkle Khanna said, “ My usual philosophy states: Whatever floats your leaky boat as long as I am not compelled to come along for the ride. Unfortunately, the laws of philosophy, physics, and thermodynamics all crumble within a Faraday cage called marriage. True? False?”

A few days ago, Twinkle Khanna shared an adorable photo with Nitara and wrote about her parenting mantra. She said that the role of a parent was not to give them perfect childhoods but to fill their heads with ideas. She wrote, “Our job is not to give our children perfect childhoods. It is to fill their heads with ideas, to honour their strengths and make them aware, but never underline their weaknesses. It involves loving them madly and throwing a few vegetables down their throats. We need to permanently dedicate a large number of our neurons towards their mosquito bites, bad grades and hurt feelings. And we must do all of this, day after day, without losing sight of everything we are and can be, along with being their mothers,” with the hashtag, “#perfectlyimperfectparenting”.





Twinkle Khanna recently celebrated her birthday in Goa with Akshay Kumar and their kids Aarav and Nitara. Sharing images, she said, "The perfect birthday with all the people I love the most. Thank you for your lovely wishes and here is wishing you all a wonderful new year ahead."

Twinkle Khanna is the author of best-selling books Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar will next appear in Selfiee alongside Emraan Hashmi. The film will hit the theatres on February 24.