Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna's Goa Vacation Is 'Nothing Short Of Bliss'

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are holidaying in Goa. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are living their best lives in Goa. The star couple shared pictures from their holiday on their respective social media profiles. Akshay Kumar shared a picture from his lush green stay and he wrote: "The past ten days have been nothing short of bliss! Thank you Villa In Palms, Goa for being our home away from home these past few days. Really don't feel like leaving this place." Twinkle Khanna too posted pictures from the stay. She also shared a picture of a fancy dinner spread that included Pain au chocolat, crackers, cheeseboard, fruits, croissants and more.

This is what Akshay Kumar posted:

Twinkle Khanna captioned her post: "And it's time to say goodbye to my dear friend, the inflated pink flamingo and to a magical holiday in Goa. We were so well looked after that it was hard to leave. Gunjan, Nina and Ravi made it truly wonderful."

Check out Twinkle Khanna's post here:

During their holidays, Akshay Kumar posted this video and he wrote: "Got my family to watch the good old circus yesterday. Wife asked me what this act is called. I wish I could say 'marriage' #MautKaKuan." Twinkle Khanna, responding to Akshay's post, commented: "For once, I am in complete agreement."

Twinkle Khanna celebrated her birthday with her family in Goa last week. She shared pictures with husband Akshay Kumar, son Aarav, daughter Nitara and a couple of friends. Sharing pictures from the festivities, she wrote: "The perfect birthday with all the people I love the most. Thank you for your lovely wishes and here is wishing you all a wonderful new year ahead." She added the hashtag #thefeastinthefields to her post.

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar have been married for over 21 years. Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar co-starred in films such as International Khiladi and Zulmi. The couple are parents to 20-year-old son Aarav and daughter Nitara, 10.