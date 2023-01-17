Akshay Kumar's Imperfectly Perfect Anniversary Wish For Wife Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar with Twinkle Khanna. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, who have been married for over 22 years, always manage to give us major couples. The couple are celebrating 22 years of togetherness and to mark the occasion, Akshay Kumar shared a picture-perfect moment with wife and author Twinkle Khanna. Akshay Kumar captioned the post: "Two imperfect people who have perfectly been stuck together since twenty-two years! Happy anniversary Tina." Akshay Kumar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Tiger Shroff commented: "Happy anniversary Sir. Wish the both of you the best years of your lives ahead. Akshay's Housefull co-star Riteish Deshmukh commented: "Happy anniversary dearest Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar - wishing you great health, happiness and love."

Check out Akshay Kumar's post here:

Meanwhile, Twinkle Khanna shared a picture of the anniversary card that Akshay Kumar got her and she wrote: "Only he could have got me this card." Twinkle Khanna captioned the post: "22 years and it feels like our 2nd anniversary. It's been over two decades and we have built a life that encompasses two children, our extended families, work, friends, dogs, a few goldfish, independence and stability. I suppose you don't have to be alike to make it work. You just have to like each other enough."

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar got married in 2001. Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar co-starred in films such as International Khiladi and Zulmi. The couple are parents to 20-year-old son Aarav and daughter Nitara, 10.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna never fail to give couple goals. On the 7th season of Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan when KJo asked Akshay Kumar, "If Chris Rock made a joke about Tina (Twinkle Khanna), what would you do?" Akshay Kumar's reply was: "I would pay for his funeral. Because she would kill it." Akshay also revealed during the show that he stalks wife Twinkle Khanna on Instagram. "I think my wife's Instagram because you never know what she is going to write. I have to be careful all the time. I have to keep stalking all the time," he said.