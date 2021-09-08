After Akshay Kumar's Mother Aruna Bhatia's Death, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn And Others Offer Condolences To The Actor

Akshay Kumar with his mother Aruna Bhatia. (Image courtesy: akshaykumar)

Highlights Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia died on Wednesday morning

She died due to age-related issues in Mumbai

"Sending you prayers and peace Sir," tweeted Huma Qureshi

After the death of Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia in Mumbai, his friends and colleagues from the film fraternity offered condolences to the actor and his family on social media. Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Huma Qureshi, Emraan Hashmi, Abhishek Kapoor, Pooja Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Hansal Mehta and other celebs mourned the death of Aruna Bhatia on Twitter. She died due to age-related issues on Wednesday morning at Mumbai's Hiranandani Hospital. Salman Khan, who co-starred with Akshay Kumar in films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Jaan-E-Mann, tweeted: "Dear Akki, very sad to hear of the passing of your mother. May she rest in peace. My deepest condolences to you and your entire family."

"Dear Akki, heartfelt condolences on your mother's passing away. May Arunaji's soul find eternal peace. Condolences to you and your family. Om Shanti," wrote Ajay Devgn, who has worked with Akshay Kumar in Khakee, Insan, Suhaag and Sooryavanshi, which is yet to be released.

Dear Akki, very sad to hear of the passing of your mother. May she rest in peace. My deepest condolences to you and your entire family ..@akshaykumar — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 8, 2021

Dear Akki, Heartfelt condolences on your mother's passing away. May Arunaji's soul find eternal peace. Condolences to you & your family.

Om Shanti https://t.co/fBEzmsQpnF — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 8, 2021

Huma Qureshi, who was last seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Bell Bottom, wrote this in her tweet: "Sending you prayers and peace Sir. Om Shanti."

Sending you prayers and peace Sir Om Shanti https://t.co/NZxv2vcdbn — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) September 8, 2021

"Sorry to hear about aunty Akshay sir... We are praying for her and the entire family," tweeted Akshay's Kesari co-star Parineeti Chopra.

Sorry to hear about aunty Akshay sir .. We are praying for her and the entire family @akshaykumarhttps://t.co/tRyFcd4XnC — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 8, 2021

Emraan Hashmi offered his condolences with these words: "So sorry for your loss .. heartfelt condolences to you and your family."

so sorry for your loss .. heartfelt condolences to you and your family . — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) September 8, 2021

Pooja Bhatt, who worked with Akshay in the 1998 film Angaaray, wrote: "My deepest and most sincere condolences! May you navigate this phase and the years ahead with love and strength."

My deepest & most sincere condolences! May you navigate this phase and the years ahead with love & strength. — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) September 8, 2021

Comedian Kapil Sharma's tweet read: "Dear Akshay paji, it's very sad to hear about your mother passing away, my deepest condolences to you and family, god bless the departed soul."

Dear Akshay paji, it's very sad to hear about your mother passing away, my deepest condolences to you and family, god bless the departed soul https://t.co/YOAsqJmTCv — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) September 8, 2021

"So sorry to hear this. Deepest heartfelt condolences. Wish you and your family all the strength to deal with her loss... love," tweeted Soni Razdan.

So sorry to hear this. Deepest heartfelt condolences Wish you and your family all the strength to deal with her loss... love — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) September 8, 2021

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor wrote: "Our Deepest condolences. #Hariom."

And here's what other celebs posted for Akshay Kumar's mother:

Deepest condolences to you, Alka and the whole family. May God give you all the strength to deal with this irreplaceable loss and may aunty's soul Rest In Peace. Love and strength to you all — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) September 8, 2021

shanti. Prayers. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 8, 2021

Om shanti — GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) September 8, 2021

On Akshay Kumar's Instagram post, where he announced the demise of his mother, actors Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal and actress Jacqueline Fernandez among others prayed for the Kesari actor and his family. Akshay Kumar shared the news about his mother's death in a tweet that read: "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti."

She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 8, 2021

The actor and his family performed the last rites of Aruna Bhatia at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon.